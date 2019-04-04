Alex Cora, Mookie Betts Applauded Brock Holt’s Defensive Wizardry

Brock Holt made the defensive play of the game in the Boston Red Sox’s Wednesday night 6-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

With newly-extended shortstop Xander Bogaerts sidelined after fouling a pitch off of his foot Tuesday, Boston’s utility man stepped up and filled the gap in the middle for Boston. With the score knotted at three in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Athletics had a runner at third base with two outs but were unable to score the go-ahead run as Holt made a fantastic play from the hole to keep the score tied going into the ninth inning.

Boston manager Alex Cora and star outfielder Mookie Betts gushed over the Holt’s defensive stand after the game. To hear what they had to say, check out the clip above from“Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images