Alex Cora Pleased To See Eduardo Rodriguez Competing At High Level

Eduardo Rodriguez continues to find success at Fenway Park in 2019.

The lefty earned his second win of the season, both of which have come at home, against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night, allowing just one run on two hits over six innings as the Boston Red Sox came up with an 11-4 win.

Rodriguez showed tremendous command and velocity, dotting the zone with all of his pitches. That led to high praise from Alex Cora after the game.

To hear what the Boston manager had to say about his starter, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images