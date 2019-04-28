Ultimate Red Sox Show

Alex Cora Preaching Patience When It Comes To Red Sox’s Offensive Approach

by on Sun, Apr 28, 2019 at 5:48PM

A myriad of mistakes and shortcomings have left the Boston Red Sox toward the bottom of the American League East standings to start the season.

While the Sox seemed to bust out of their slow start with a three-game sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays on the road, Boston’s bats fell silent in a rain-shortened two-game stint against the Rays at Fenway Park.

Ahead of the series against Rays, manager Alex Cora met up with NESN’s Tom Caron and said to remain patient with the Red Sox’s offense. To hear more from Cora, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” video above, presented by Harbor One Mortgage.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images

