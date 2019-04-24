Alex Cora Taking Positives From Red Sox’s Approach At Plate Vs. Tigers

Tuesday was a long, long day at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox played a day-night doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on a dreary day at the ballpark. And the Sox did little to raise people’s spirits, dropping both games, 7-4 in the afternoon and 4-2 in the nightcap.

But the Sox did manage to put a ton of runners on base in both contests. And while Boston to bring most of those runs home, including 13 runners left on base Tuesday night, Alex Cora found some positives in the Sox’s approach at the plate.

