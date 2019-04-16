Barcelona Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

One of the most iconic moments in Manchester United history took place nearly 20 years ago in Barcelona, but who is betting on the current group of Red Devils to forge new heroics.

FC Barcelona will host Manchester United on Tuesday at Nou Camp in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series. Barcelona enters the game with a 1-0 lead thanks to last week’s win in Manchester and the Spanish giants are well-positioned to return to the semifinals for the first time since 2015.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became a Manchester United legend when he scored the game-winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final at Nou Camp. He now is Manchester United’s permanent manager, and masterminding a way past Barcelona this season only will cement his bond with the club’s fans further.

The winner of this quarterfinal will take on either Liverpool or Porto in the Champions League semifinals.

TNT will broadcast Barcelona versus Manchester United in English, and UniMas will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, April 16, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images