Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lines, Pairings

Neither the Boston Bruins nor the Tampa Bay Lightning technically have anything to play for Saturday at TD Garden, but expect the game to look anything but meaningless for the Eastern Conference rivals.

Both squads already have clinched their respective spots in the standings, with the Bruins set to square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs and the Lightning having clinched the Presidents’ Trophy weeks ago. There’s a great chance these two teams will meet in the the second round, however, so Saturday’s game could serve as a statement opportunity for both groups.

All that being said, the Lightning have a chance to tie the NHL record for regular-season wins (62), and the Bruins can clinch the league’s second best record with a win and a Calgary Flames loss.

As for the lineups and pairings, both teams will rest multiple players for their season finales. The Bruins are expected to sit David Krejci, Brad Marchand and Zdeno Chara, among others, while star defenseman Victor Hedman will be among those resting for the Lightning.

Tuukka Rask will start in net for the Bruins, opposite Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Saturday’s Bruins-Lightning game:

BOSTON BRUINS (49-23-9)

Jake DeBrusk — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Zach Senyshyn

Joakim Nordstrom — Noel Acciari — David Backes

Danton Heinen — Trent Frederic — Karson Kuhlman

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Connor Clifton — Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (61-16-4)

Ondrej Palat — Steven Stamkos — Tyler Johnson

Yanni Gourde — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn — Anthony Cirelli — Mathieu Joseph

Adam Erne — Cedric Paquette — Ryan Callahan

Braydon Coburn — Anton Stralman

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev — Jan Rutta

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images