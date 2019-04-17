Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins may be getting some reinforcements back when they look to even the series in Game 4 on Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

The B’s were without Marcus Johansson (illness) and John Moore (upper body) for the first three games of the series, but head coach Bruce Cassidy said the duo will be in the lineup if they feel well enough before the 7 p.m. ET puck drop.

With Moore and Johansson potentially back in, that leaves Karson Kuhlman and Steven Kampfer as the healthy scratches. Johansson is expected to skate on the second line on David Krejci’s right side, while Moore will be paired with Matt Grzelcyk. David Backes remains in the lineup on the third line.

Tuukka Rask and Frederik Andersen will take their spots between the pipes for their respective teams.

Here are the full projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (1-2)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Marcus Johansson

Danton Heinen — Charlie Coyle — David Backes

Joakim Nordstrom — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — John Moore

Tuukka Rask

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (2-1)

Zach Hyman — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Andreas Johnsson — Auston Matthews — Kasperi Kapanen

Patrick Marleau — William Nylander — Connor Brown

Trevor Moore — Frederik Gauthier –Tyler Ennis

Jake Muzzin — Nikita Zaitsev

Morgan Rielly — Ron Hainsey

Jake Gardiner — Travis Dermott

Frederik Andersen

