Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins may be getting some reinforcements back when they look to even the series in Game 4 on Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
The B’s were without Marcus Johansson (illness) and John Moore (upper body) for the first three games of the series, but head coach Bruce Cassidy said the duo will be in the lineup if they feel well enough before the 7 p.m. ET puck drop.
With Moore and Johansson potentially back in, that leaves Karson Kuhlman and Steven Kampfer as the healthy scratches. Johansson is expected to skate on the second line on David Krejci’s right side, while Moore will be paired with Matt Grzelcyk. David Backes remains in the lineup on the third line.
Tuukka Rask and Frederik Andersen will take their spots between the pipes for their respective teams.
Here are the full projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (1-2)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Marcus Johansson
Danton Heinen — Charlie Coyle — David Backes
Joakim Nordstrom — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — John Moore
Tuukka Rask
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (2-1)
Zach Hyman — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Andreas Johnsson — Auston Matthews — Kasperi Kapanen
Patrick Marleau — William Nylander — Connor Brown
Trevor Moore — Frederik Gauthier –Tyler Ennis
Jake Muzzin — Nikita Zaitsev
Morgan Rielly — Ron Hainsey
Jake Gardiner — Travis Dermott
Frederik Andersen
Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP