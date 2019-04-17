Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Andrew Benintendi Remains Out With Foot Injury

Maybe Wednesday is the day the Boston Red Sox turn their season around.

Losers of two straight and owners of the worst run differential (minus-40) in the American League, the Red Sox will square off with the New York Yankees in the final installment of their brief two-game set in the Bronx. The Yankees pounded Boston ace Chris Sale en route to an 8-0 victory in Tuesday’s series opener.

The Red Sox will send right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to the hill, while the Yankees will counter with left-hander J.A. Happ.

As for the lineups, Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi will miss his third straight game with a foot injury while J.D. Martinez will get the start in left field. Dustin Pedroia will start at second base and bat sixth while Christian Vazquez will handle catching duties.

Here are the complete lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

BOSTON RED SOX (6-12)

Mookie Betts, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

Mitch Moreland, DH

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (0-0, 8.40 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (7-9)

Brett Gardner, CF

Aaron Judge, RF

Luke Voit, 1B

Gleyber Torres, SS

DJ LeMahieu, 2B

Clint Frazier, DH

Mike Tauchman, LF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Austin Romine, C

J.A. Happ, LHP (0-2, 8.76 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images