Why Red Sox’s Alex Cora Knows Ramon Laureano’s Arm Better Than Most

The Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts twice have been the victim of Ramon Laureano’s throws from center field, but Alex Cora knows him better than most.

Cora was on the Houston coaching staff when Laureano was coming up through the Astros’ system, and he got to know the young outfielder quite well. Despite his recent performance hurting Boston, the Red Sox manager had only good things to say about the 24-year-old and his rocket arm.

To hear everything Cora had to say about Laureano, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images