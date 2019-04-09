Bruins GM Don Sweeney Praises Squad As They Prepare For Playoff Run

The Boston Bruins are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third-straight season.

Boston (49-24-9) tallied an impressive 107 points this season, good for second place in the Atlantic Division, and currently are preparing for their second-straight first round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The B’s defeated Toronto in the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven games before being knocked out by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney praised the team for earning one of the 16 postseason spots and discussed the squad’s season Monday afternoon. To see what the former Boston defensemen had to say, check out the video clip above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.