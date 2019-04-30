Bruins Vs. Blue Jackets Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 3 Online

We’ll see who most benefitted from some time off.

The Boston Bruins and Blue Jackets had two days off following Columbus’ double-overtime win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup playoff second-round series Saturday. Now, the two sides will meet in Ohio for the first time this series, with Game 3 set to take place Tuesday at Nationwide Arena.

The series has been level-pegging so far, with both games requiring extra time. Whether or not that remains the case is yet to be seen, but suffice to say there likely will be no shortage of excitement.

Here’s how and when to watch Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game 3:

When: Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

