Celtics Injuries: Boston Might Be Down Two Forwards Vs. Heat On Wednesday

Though a playoff berth is in their clutches, the Boston Celtics still have something to play for these last few games.

And Wednesday, they’ll likely have to do it without one, maybe two, of their forwards.

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris are listed as doubtful and questionable, respectively, for Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena, the team announced Tuesday.

Brown missed Monday’s win over the Heat due to back spasms suffered prior to the team’s shootaround earlier in the day. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens indicated that he didn’t think Brown’s injury was anything serious or long-term.

Morris, who has “left knee soreness” as his injury designation, did play in Monday’s game, logging 24 minutes off the bench, scoring eight points with three rebounds and a pair of assists.

The Celtics are expected to have Al Horford available. The big man has been hampered by knee soreness throughout the season, but currently is playing some of his best basketball. He indicated after Monday’s game that he ideally would like to play in each of the final four regular-season games.

The Celtics are in control of their own destiny for home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. It’s a near certainty they will face off against the Indiana Pacers, and both teams have 46-32 records. The Celtics own the tiebreaker between the two squads, so winning out will allow them to have home court in the opening round. A Celtics loss or Philadelphia 76ers win at any point the rest of the season will eliminate Boston from contention for the Eastern Conference’s third seed.

