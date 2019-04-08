Celtics’ Injuries: Brad Stevens Issues Update On Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics did not come out of Sunday night’s matchup with the Orlando Magic unscathed.

Jayson Tatum left the game in the first quarter after suffering a left shin contusion, an injury he evidently sustained before the game even started. As for Marcus Smart, he left the game in the fourth quarter after sustaining a left hip injury.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens issued an update on the pair during his postgame press conference.

“Tatum had a shin contusion, that evidently he had before the game, and I didn’t know about it, but he said it felt a little off when he jumped,” said Stevens. “So hopefully it’s nothing major, but he’ll get checked out tonight and tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”

Smart’s injury could be a little more serious than Tatum’s, but overall Stevens did not seem too worried about it.

“Marcus Smart has an oblique bruise,” said Stevens. “I guess that’s better than a strain, but we’ll see what that looks like tomorrow. He was a little sore, but was walking around which was good, in the locker room. Obviously glad we got out of there without anything else after that.”

It seems as though the injuries both Tatum and Smart sustained won’t keep them out of the lineup for too long — if they even miss time.

The C’s dropped a tough one to the Magic, losing 116-108 during their final game of the regular season at TD Garden. Boston will face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday for their final game of the regular season.

With Sunday night’s loss, the Celtics will officially be facing the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images