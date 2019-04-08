Brad Stevens Provides Injury Update On Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum

After a 116-108 loss to the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on Sunday, Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens provided an update on the injuries that lead Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum to leave the game.

Marcus Smart left the game in the third quarter with an injury to his oblique, which Stevens said could have been worse than it appears to be at the moment. Jayson Tatum, meanwhile, left the game in the first quarter after a shin contusion sustained prior to the game began bothering the forward on the court.

To hear more from Stevens about the injuries, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.