David Krejci Injury: Bruins Issue Update On Star Center Ahead Of Game 2

So, is David Krejci going to play in Game 2 or what?

Well, we still don’t know, and we probably won’t have an answer until just before the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets drop the puck Saturday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins center was injured in the third period Thursday night’s Game 1, which Boston won to take a 1-0 lead in its second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series. Krejci, who injured his shoulder on a collision with Columbus center Riley Nash, finished the period but did not play in overtime.

But Krejci practiced Saturday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, and is considered a game-time decision for Game 2, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy: David Krejci is a game-time decision for tonight. “Felt good when he came in this morning. Got through morning skate…fingers crossed.” pic.twitter.com/34AOsP152C — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 27, 2019

#NHLBruins morning rushes: Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

DeBrusk – Krejci – Heinen

Johansson – Coyle – Wagner

Nordstrom – Kuraly – Acciari Chara – McAvoy

Krug – Carlo

Grzelcyk – Clifton Rask

Halak — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 27, 2019

David Krejci is on the ice for morning skate. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/1bV1VKAtIl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 27, 2019

Krejci also working his normal spot on the second power-play unit. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) April 27, 2019

All in all, this is a good sign for the Bruins. Yes, there’s a chance Krejci sits out Saturday night, but the fact he practiced at all should eliminate any concerns of a possible extended absence.

Game 2 between the Bruins and Jackets gets underway at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images