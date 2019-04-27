David Krejci Injury: Bruins Issue Update On Star Center Ahead Of Game 2

So, is David Krejci going to play in Game 2 or what?
Well, we still don’t know, and we probably won’t have an answer until just before the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets drop the puck Saturday night at TD Garden.
The Bruins center was injured in the third period Thursday night’s Game 1, which Boston won to take a 1-0 lead in its second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series. Krejci, who injured his shoulder on a collision with Columbus center Riley Nash, finished the period but did not play in overtime.
But Krejci practiced Saturday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, and is considered a game-time decision for Game 2, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.
Here’s everything you need to know:
All in all, this is a good sign for the Bruins. Yes, there’s a chance Krejci sits out Saturday night, but the fact he practiced at all should eliminate any concerns of a possible extended absence.
Game 2 between the Bruins and Jackets gets underway at 8 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
