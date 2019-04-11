Dirk Nowitzki Tears Up Before Final Game, Hits Last Shot In Vintage Form

A couple of NBA legends hung up their sneakers for good Wednesday night, with Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowtizki playing in their respective final games.

And while Wade got some much-deserved attention, with fellow NBA stars showing up to his final game in Brooklyn, Nowitzki went out in style himself.

With Nowitzki’s Dallas Mavericks closing out the season in San Antonio, the Spurs gave Dirk a tribute video before the game that had the big man in tears.

It's been an honor to share the court with you, @swish41.#DankeDirk pic.twitter.com/QdZN0GDMeT — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 11, 2019

Nowitzki collected himself and put on a pretty great night to cap off a Hall of Fame career, scoring 20 points with 10 rebounds. And for the cherry on top, Dirk hit his final shot in vintage form, draining a fadeaway jumper from the top of the key.

His final points. What a ride. Thank you Dirk. pic.twitter.com/n8Deawl4aW — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 11, 2019

Status: Legend.

