Ex-Red Sox Manny Ramirez Hopeful To Get Elected To National Baseball Hall Of Fame

Manny Ramirez always will be remembered in Boston amongst Red Sox fans.

The former outfielder had plenty of memorable moments in left field and at the plate, from infamously cutting off Johnny Damon’s throw from center, to hitting home run after home run each season. Ramirez also helped the Sox break the 86-year curse in 2004 en route to a World Series championship.

There’s no doubt he was one of the best right-handed hitters in the early 2000s, but while his numbers are enough for him to get into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, he does have PED suspensions to his name. Still, Ramirez remains hopeful.

“I hope so, I hope so,” Ramirez said, per the Boston Herald. “We’re praying. But you know, I think in life, everybody makes mistakes. Nobody’s perfect, but I think with time, if it’s God’s will, we’re going to be there. If not, hey, we’re just happy that we got the opportunity to play the game that we love.”

One must have at least 75 percent of votes to be elected to Cooperstown and only has reached 23.8 percent in 2017, his first year of eligibility. That number dropped to 22 percent, but the former slugger still has eight years of eligibility left.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images