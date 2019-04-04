Gordon Hayward’s Wife, Robyn, Has Message For Celtics After Forward’s Big Game

Gordon Hayward has been a bit of the wild card for the Boston Celtics this season.

The 29-year-old has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout the year as he strives to find some consistency since returning from his gruesome leg injury at the beginning of last season.

And of late, Hayward has been on a pretty nice uptick that has seen him score in double figures in his last six appearances. The best of those came on Wednesday night, when Hayward went for 25 points off the bench on a 5-for-10 night shooting in which he also contributed eight rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes in a win over the Miami Heat. He played 32 minutes, tied for the third-most he’s logged this season.

And there was one person who very-much approved of Hayward’s increased workload. Hayward’s wife, Robyn, posted on her Instagram story with a little message for the Celtics.

Hayward’s newfound consistency can only mean good things for the Celtics, especially with the playoffs right around the corner. Perhaps the most encouraging thing about Hayward’s performance on Wednesday was that he did it on a night where Kyrie Irving was also in the lineup. With Hayward’s confidence seemingly as high as its been during his tenure with the Celtics, maybe he has earned the playing time his wife says he deserves.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports