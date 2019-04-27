Here’s How Patriots Draft Pick N’Keal Harry Performed At NFL Combine

The New England Patriots clearly saw something special in their first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry, and that’s no surprise.

Harry was a standout among wide receivers at the 2019 NFL Combine in April. His highlights from the combine show the newest Patriots wide out showcasing his athleticism throughout the event.

Harry ran a 4.53 40-yard dash, with a 10.2 broad jump and 27 reps at the bench. To no one’s surprise, Tom Brady is looking forward to working with him.

Harry had back-to-back seasons of 1,000+ yards receiving to go along with 17 touchdowns over that span. With the Sun Devils last season, he averaged 14.9 yards per reception on 73 catches.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images