J.D. Martinez, Dustin Pedroia Honored By ‘First Class’ Ring Ceremony

After starting the regular season with an 11-game West Coast road trip, the Boston Red Sox finally were able to celebrate their 2018 World Series Championship at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

And while the Sox fell short in their tilt with the Toronto Blue Jays, it still was a memorable day for many Red Sox, from first-timers champs like J.D. Martinez to Dustin Pedroia, who got his third ring.

To hear what Martinez and Pedroia had to stay after the game, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.