Jets Writer Ranks Sam Darnold Above Tom Brady As AFC’s Top Quarterback

He’s at it again, folks.

New York Daily News sportswriter Manish Mehta has a reputation for loving two things: the New York Jets and hot takes.

He apparently also harbors some sort of deep-seated disdain for Tom Brady, who has dominated the Jets for years.

For the second time in a month, Mehta has ranked Sam Darnold of his beloved Jets over Brady as the best quarterback in the AFC East.

Sorry, what?

UPDATED 2019 AFC EAST QB RANKINGS: 1) Sam Darnold

2) Tom Brady

3) Josh Rosen

4) Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/ZG6Uum1ikJ — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) April 27, 2019

Now, this isn’t the first time Mehta has claimed Brady is inferior to Darnold. Last month was the first time the writer ranked Darnold above Brady in his AFC East quarterback rankings this offseason, and caught plenty of flack online as a result.

Mehta also took some heat on social media back in November for insinuating Rob Gronkowski was washed up right after Gronk and Brady connected for a 34-yard-TD against the Jets.

When will he learn?

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images