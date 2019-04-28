Watch Matt Grzelcyk Opening Scoring For Bruins In Game 2 Vs. Blue Jackets

BOSTON — Game 2 between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets got off to physical start to say the least, with the B’s failing to register a shot in the first seven minutes of the game.

But that didn’t stop Boston from putting up the first goal of the game while on the power play.

The Bruins went on the man advantage after Josh Anderson was called for interference on Brandon Carlo at 6:29. Matt Grzelcyk put Boston on the board at 7:50 of the first period with his first goal of the playoffs, a slap shot from the top of the circle.

Take a look here:

That one’s for Charlestown.

The Bruins’ power play struggled a bit in Game 1 of the series. It’s tough to keep a lethal power play like the Bruins’ quiet for long, but nonetheless it’s encouraging for B’s fans to see the special teams unit churning in the early goings of Game 2.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images