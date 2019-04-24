Kevan Miller Injury: Bruins Defenseman Suffers Setback Before Blue Jackets Series

Don Sweeney addressed the media Wednesday, one day after the Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series to set up a second-round date with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Bruins general manager began his news conference with one quick injury update, noting Boston defenseman Kevan Miller suffered a setback in his recovery from a lower body ailment and is considered week-to-week at this point.

One injury update from Don Sweeney: Kevan Miller had a setback and is week to week. Won’t be ready for start of Columbus series. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/ubTM9XsM8x — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 24, 2019

It’s likely the Bruins wouldn’t have used Miller to begin their series against the Blue Jackets even if the veteran blue liner was available, as head coach Bruce Cassidy seems comfortable with the third pairing of John Moore and Matt Grzelcyk behind the Zdeno Chara-Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug-Brandon Carlo tandems.

Miller was limited to 39 games in the regular season while battling various injuries. He hasn’t played since April 4.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images