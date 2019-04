Lexus will donate $50 for every Boston Red Sox strikeout in the 2019 season to The Greater Boston Food Bank, which serves 190 cities and towns throughout Eastern Mass and is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox spoke with Mitch Cook of Lexus of Northborough, who talked about the program’s success over the years.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com