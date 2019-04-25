Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Game 1 Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins quickly turn the page from their thrilling Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs to the second-round, best-of-seven series against the Columbus Blue Jackets for Game 1 on Thursday night.

The Blue Jackets stunned the hockey world when they swept the Presidents’ Trophy winners Tampa Bay Lightning with four convincing wins and strong performances from Sergei Bobrovsky between the pipes.

While Columbus certainly is well-rested, Boston will be a tough test for a team that’s never made it to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tuukka Rask is expected to be in net, who head Bruce Cassidy often referred to as the team’s best player throughout the first round.

The lineups will look a tad different from Game 7, with John Moore sitting out Game 1 with what Cassidy said is “a bit of an upper-body injury,” meaning Connor Clifton will get back in the lineup. Karson Kuhlman also will set, with Chris Wagner slotting into the third-line winger spot.

Here are the projected Game 7 lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (0-0)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Pastrnak

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Chris Wagner

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (0-0)

Artemi Panarin –- Pierre-Luc Dubois -– Oliver Bjorkstrand

Ryan Dzinge l–- Matt Duchene –- Cam Atkinson

Alexandre Texier –- Nick Foligno -– Josh Anderson

Riley Nash –- Boone Jenner –- Brandon Dubinsky

Zach Werenski –- Seth Jones

Dean Kukan –- David Savard

Scott Harrington -– Adam Clendening

Sergei Bobrovsky

