Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Game 1 Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins quickly turn the page from their thrilling Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs to the second-round, best-of-seven series against the Columbus Blue Jackets for Game 1 on Thursday night.
The Blue Jackets stunned the hockey world when they swept the Presidents’ Trophy winners Tampa Bay Lightning with four convincing wins and strong performances from Sergei Bobrovsky between the pipes.
While Columbus certainly is well-rested, Boston will be a tough test for a team that’s never made it to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tuukka Rask is expected to be in net, who head Bruce Cassidy often referred to as the team’s best player throughout the first round.
The lineups will look a tad different from Game 7, with John Moore sitting out Game 1 with what Cassidy said is “a bit of an upper-body injury,” meaning Connor Clifton will get back in the lineup. Karson Kuhlman also will set, with Chris Wagner slotting into the third-line winger spot.
Here are the projected Game 7 lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (0-0)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Pastrnak
Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Chris Wagner
Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (0-0)
Artemi Panarin –- Pierre-Luc Dubois -– Oliver Bjorkstrand
Ryan Dzinge l–- Matt Duchene –- Cam Atkinson
Alexandre Texier –- Nick Foligno -– Josh Anderson
Riley Nash –- Boone Jenner –- Brandon Dubinsky
Zach Werenski –- Seth Jones
Dean Kukan –- David Savard
Scott Harrington -– Adam Clendening
Sergei Bobrovsky
Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images
