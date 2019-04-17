Liverpool Reaches Champions League Semifinals By Brushing Aside Porto

Liverpool successfully navigated its way into the UEFA Champions League semifinals with a 4-1 victory over FC Porto on Wednesday at Estadio do Dragao.
Sadio Mane’s VAR-assisted goal gave the Reds the lead on the night and furthered their grip on the tie, with the No.10 able to celebrate after an offside flag was overruled when he tapped in from Mohamed Salah’s shot-turned-cross.
Salah grabbed Liverpool’s second of the evening in the 65th minute, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s perfectly-weighted pass at the conclusion of a counter-attack enabling him to sweep beyond Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas.
Eder Militao pulled one back for Porto by glancing in from a corner. However, Roberto Firmino restored the two-goal advantage, nodding in from Jordan Henderson’s cross.
Virgil van Dijk wrapped up the scoring by nudging Mane’s flick at a corner over the line from yards out, sealing a 6-1 success on aggregate.
Jurgen Klopp’s team now faces a mouth-watering last-four series with FC Barcelona later this month to determine who will reach May’s Champions League final in Madrid.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
