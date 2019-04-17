Liverpool Reaches Champions League Semifinals By Brushing Aside Porto

Liverpool successfully navigated its way into the UEFA Champions League semifinals with a 4-1 victory over FC Porto on Wednesday at Estadio do Dragao.

Sadio Mane’s VAR-assisted goal gave the Reds the lead on the night and furthered their grip on the tie, with the No.10 able to celebrate after an offside flag was overruled when he tapped in from Mohamed Salah’s shot-turned-cross.

Mane does it for Liverpool 🤩 Does that wrap up their trip to the #UCL semifinals? Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/cLZUvrQyWY pic.twitter.com/NpMs0tQ431 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 17, 2019

Salah grabbed Liverpool’s second of the evening in the 65th minute, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s perfectly-weighted pass at the conclusion of a counter-attack enabling him to sweep beyond Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Mo Salah delivers the knockout blow for Liverpool 💪 Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/cLZUvrQyWY pic.twitter.com/JZhsnvhCng — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 17, 2019

Eder Militao pulled one back for Porto by glancing in from a corner. However, Roberto Firmino restored the two-goal advantage, nodding in from Jordan Henderson’s cross.

Porto pulls one back courtesy of Eder Militao 🐉 Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/cLZUvrQyWY pic.twitter.com/sS8S2z8jsq — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 17, 2019

Mane, Salah, and now Firmino, the Liverpool front 3 is cooking into the semis 🔥🔥🔥 Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/cLZUvrQyWY pic.twitter.com/TR5NBkdr8p — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 17, 2019

Virgil van Dijk wrapped up the scoring by nudging Mane’s flick at a corner over the line from yards out, sealing a 6-1 success on aggregate.

Virgil van Dijk makes it 6 for Liverpool 🤙 The Reds are rolling 🔴 Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/cLZUvrQyWY pic.twitter.com/BfYC39H3JT — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 17, 2019

Jurgen Klopp’s team now faces a mouth-watering last-four series with FC Barcelona later this month to determine who will reach May’s Champions League final in Madrid.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com