Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk Wins PFA Player Of Year Award For 2018-19 Season

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year for 2018-19 on Sunday in London at an awards ceremony.

The Reds center-back topped a poll of his peers across the 92 Premier League and Football League clubs to scoop the prestigious individual accolade in recognition of his remarkable consistency and dominant performances.

Van Dijk has made 45 appearances in all competitions this term, helping Liverpool to record 23 shutouts and contributing five goals in the team’s quest for Premier League and UEFA Champions League glory.

The Netherlands captain saw off competition from teammate Sadio Mane, Manchester City trio Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling, and Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

“It’s unbelievable. To win this award, voted by all the players you play against week in, week out, is fantastic,” Van Dijk said after collecting the award.

“I think it’s the highest honour you can get. I’m really proud.”

Van Dijk succeeds Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah as the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and is the eighth man to claim the honorr while playing for the club. Terry McDermott (1980), Kenny Dalglish (1983), Ian Rush (1984), John Barnes (1988), Steven Gerrard (2006) and Luis Suarez (2014) were the other previous winners for the Reds.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com