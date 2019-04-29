Why Nick Wright Still Believes Bucks Will Beat Celtics In Second-Round Series

Nick Wright is going to give credit where credit’s due, but he’s not going to get too caught up in one game.

The Boston Celtics dominated the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference finals series. The Celtics’ highly efficient offense only was outdone by their tenacious defense, as the visitors’ efforts on Giannis Antetokounmpo led to one of the worst offensive performances in the Greek Freak’s career.

Still, Nick Wright believes the Bucks will advance to the Eastern Conference finals, and he explained why during Monday’s edition of “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1.

"I'll be very clear here, I still don't think the Celtics are going to win this series. I still think Milwaukee is the better team. But so much of them being the better team is wrapped in Giannis playing like Giannis."@getnickwright on the Celtics taking Game 1 from the Bucks pic.twitter.com/0wm93ONgfD — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 29, 2019

It’s tough to imagine Antetokounmpo will play as poorly as he did in Game 1 during the remainder of the series. That said, who’s to say the Celtics won’t continue to play at that same level, if not better as the best-of-seven set unfolds. After all, Boston managed to secure a 22-point win despite Jayson Tatum logging just four points.

The C’s made a statement against the Bucks in Game 1. Now, the East’s top-seeded team is tasked with proving it can go toe-to-toe with a team that’s finally maximizing its uber-talented roster.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images