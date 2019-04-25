NFL Draft Rumors Live: Tracking All The Latest Whispers Leading Up To Round 1

9:35 a.m.: The Oakland Raiders have three — count ’em, three — picks in the first round, and it sounds like they might be gearing up to use one of them on a quarterback.

As the #Raiders ponder where to go with their fourth overall pick, worth noting: Oakland brass moved QB Dwayne Haskins up their board late this week, source said. He impressed them in his workout, and could be a consideration at No. 4 🤔🤔. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2019

9:20 a.m.: If you’re a team looking to move up in the draft, these are the teams you’re gonna want to get on the horn.

9:10 a.m.: So the big news of the day, so far at least, is the latest on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen. Most experts believe the Cardinals will take Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick and then trade away Rosen. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Thursday morning on WEEI that the Cardinals have spoken with just two teams about a potential trade: the Dolphins and Giants.

Adam Schefter on @MutCallahan says the Cardinals do not have a deal in place to trade Josh Rosen and have not spoken to the Patriots this offseason about a potential trade. They have talked to only two teams — Dolphins and Giants. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) April 25, 2019

9 a.m. ET: Few weekends, if any really, are more important for the short- and long-term future of the NFL’s 32 teams than this one.

The NFL draft is here, and we’re less than 12 hours from commissioner Roger Goodell taking the stage in Nashville to begin Round 1. It’s a day and night that will change the lives of 32 young men, but it’s also a day that can change and shape the prospects of teams across the league.

As such, there figures to be plenty of maneuvering, and as Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst noted earlier this week, there will be no shortage of “subterfuge.”

If the last few years are any indication, Thursday will be a wild one within football circles, and we’ll be on top of it all. So check back here for all the latest news, rumors and subterfuge as the day goes on leading up to the beginning of the first round.

