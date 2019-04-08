NFL Rumors: Don’t Expect To See These Three Key Patriots At Red Sox Home Opener

Tuesday afternoon will be an eventful one at Fenway Park.

In addition to the Boston Red Sox receiving their 2018 World Series championship rings, the team also will welcome the New England Patriots to Fenway to celebrate that squad’s Super Bowl LIII title ahead of Boston’s home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

This Lombardi Trophy celebration, however, won’t be quite as star-studded as the Patriots’ previous two.

Quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft all are not expected to attend, a team spokesperson told WEEI’s “Mut & Callahan Show” on Monday.

After Super Bowl XLIX, Brady, Belichick, Kraft and team president Jonathan Kraft carried the Patriots’ Lombardi Trophies onto the field at Fenway. Brady, Kraft, tight end Rob Gronkowski and running backs James White and Dion Lewis did the honors after Super Bowl LI.

It’s unclear which Patriots players will take part Tuesday’s ceremony, but All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore told reporters Saturday he will be in attendance. Gronkowski will be, as well, per WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche, despite announcing his retirement from the NFL last month.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, with first pitch to follow at 2:05 p.m.

