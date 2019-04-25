Nuggets Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 6 Online

Will the Denver Nuggets clinch their first playoff series win in over a decade Thursday night?

Denver currently leads its first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs 3-2 and has a chance to clinch their first playoff series win since the 2008-09 season when they advanced all the way to the Western Conference Finals before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets trailed early in this series 2-1, but have come roaring back with two-straight wins, including a 108-90 walloping in Game 5, to give themselves the chance to end the series in San Antonio on Thursday night.

Here’s how to watch Nuggets-Spurs Game 6 Online:

When: Thursday, April 25, at 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images