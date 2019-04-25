Patriots Mock Draft Roundup: Good Luck Finding Consensus On First-Round Pick

Trying to predict what the New England Patriots will do in the first round — or any round — of the NFL draft is usually a fool’s errand.

However, the draft is big business for everyone in the football and/or media business, and readers, listeners or viewers typically love predictions. That’s why mock drafts are enormous pillars of content in the lead-up to the draft, and with the first round now just hours away, everyone is pushing their final mocks.

As is typical, there’s not a whole lot of chatter for the Patriots. We all know what they need, and we know they have a ton of draft capital to potentially move up. They could also move back. Again, trying to predict their moves ain’t easy. Regardless of that, we surfed the football web for some of the better-known draft experts and have rounded up their predictions for what the Patriots ultimately will do at No. 32.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Noah Fant, TE (Iowa)

I’ll be surprised if Fant lasts this long, but I could see the Patriots targeting him in a trade-up if he were to slip in the draft.

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: Joejuan Williams, CB (Vanderbilt)

A leader with experience, size (6-3 5/8, 211 pounds) and graced with a Vanderbilt education — this one makes a lot of sense for New England. Williams has had multiple visits with Patriots brass and could fit right in.

Mel Kiper, ESPN: Clelin Ferrell, DE (Clemson)

What are the chances that New England keeps this pick? Bill Belichick & Co. have six selections the first two days. Ferrell is the best edge rusher available, but there’s also a thought inside the league that he could play defensive tackle. We know Belichick likes versatile defenders.

Todd McShay, ESPN: Darnell Savage, S (Maryland)

Savage has been one of the draft’s biggest risers over the past couple of weeks. He reads receivers and quarterbacks very well and will step up and make plays on the ball. And I love his aggressiveness in run support.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Dexter Lawrence, DT (Clemson)

Lawrence directly benefits from the planet theory — there are only so many humans on this planet with his size and movement skills. His injury past might knock him down the board a tad, but it would be a surprise if he isn’t a first-rounder and the Patriots might see Lawrence as their new Vince Wilfork.

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus: Jerry Tillery, DT (Notre Dame)

Length and versatility is a calling card for Patriots defensive linemen. Tillery offers both.

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: A.J. Brown, WR (Ole Miss)

… my top-ranked receiver in this class and someone with experience from the slot and outside the formation as a productive, athletic SEC performer. Brown can dominate on intermediate and breaking routes while showing soft hands and clean routes. His football IQ and route-tree knowledge will help him get onto the field early in New England and quickly become a Tom Brady favorite.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images