Patriots’ Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Denting Lombardi Trophy

It looks like Gronk is going to be even more Gronk now that he’s in retirement.

Rob Gronkowski maybe had a little too much fan last week when the New England Patriots were honored prior to the Boston Red Sox’s home opener. As Gronk, Julian Edelman and Stephon Gilmore got a few warmup tosses in before throwing the first pitch, the now-former tight end decided to step in the box with the Super Bowl LIII MVP on the hill.

The only problem? Gronkowski didn’t have a bat. So naturally, he decided to use a Lombardi Trophy as his lumber. But instead of just going through the motions, Gronk actually put football’s most prized hardware to use, laying down a bunt and putting a big ‘ole dent in the trophy in the process.

Tom Brady surely has seen it all from Gronkowski over the course of their nine seasons together, but even he was a little taken aback by the five-time Pro Bowler’s latest stunt.

Edelman, who was somewhat of an accomplice to Gronkowski, opted to plead the fifth.

Never change, Gronk.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images