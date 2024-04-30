The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, which means we’ve got a pretty good idea of what the New England Patriots will look like for the remainder of spring and summer.

We’re done with prognosticating which prospects will call One Patriot Place home in 2024, and we’re now on to prognosticating which of those prospects will round out the eventual roster. It’s a never-ending cycle, but there are questions left to be answered.

Is Drake Maye going to start right away? Can Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker revitalize the receiver room? Is the Patriots’ defense going to remain as dominant as it was under Bill Belichick?

You’ll know the answer in due time, but for now, let’s just reset things before rookie minicamp kicks off on May 10. We won’t be including the reported undrafted free-agent additions, by the way, since those aren’t official. You can bet we’ll touch more on them down the line, though.

QUARTERBACK: Drake Maye

Reserves: Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe, Nathan Rourke, Joe Milton III

Maye is going to be handed the reins at some point, it’s just a question as to when. Brissett was brought in to bridge the gap, so you can expect he will receive the majority of snaps throughout the early days of camp before Maye is worked in.

Zappe, Rourke and Milton will compete for the third-string job, as New England is likely to keep an extra signal-caller on the roster this season. Milton is a prime practice squad candidate, but one of Zappe and Rourke seems bound to be cut.

RUNNING BACK: Rhamondre Stevenson

Reserves: Antonio Gibson, Kevin Harris, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, JaMycal Hasty

Stevenson will be relied upon heavily this season, but his role in the passing game likely will lessen given the addition of Gibson. It’ll help keep some tread on the tires of the Patriots’ top rusher, who dealt with a number of injuries last season.

Harris has stuck around for a couple years, and might just be the leader to secure the third spot on the depth chart. Vaughn and Hasty are veterans, though, so it should be fun watching those three duke it out this summer.

WIDE RECEIVER: Kendrick Bourne, Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker

Reserves: DeMario Douglas, K.J. Osborn, Tyquan Thornton, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kayshon Boutte, Jalen Reagor, T.J. Luther, Kawaan Baker

Polk and Baker will compete in camp to be the top option outside the numbers, with each thriving on vertical concepts in college. It should be fun watching them duke it out, while Bourne, Osborn and Douglas fill in the gaps around them.

Osborn is a sneaky candidate to break out, while Bourne is going to need some time to get back to form after his knee injury and Douglas will work to expand his role beyond being the gadget guy. Thornton will get another chance to finally find a role while competing with the likes of Boutte, Smith-Schuster and Reagor to fill the final spot on the depth chart. Is your popcorn ready?

TIGHT END: Hunter Henry

Reserves: Austin Hooper, Mitchell Wilcox, Jaheim Bell, La’Michael Pettway

Henry is back to continue his role of “young quarterback security blanket” in 2024. Hooper was brought in to be an upgrade over Mike Gesicki. Wilcox and Bell will compete for the final spot on the depth chart, with the latter having a leg up given his versatility.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE: Mike Onwenu, Chukwuma Okorafor

Reserves: Caedan Wallace, Sidy Sow, Calvin Anderson, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Vederian Lowe, Andrew Stueber

Who will be protecting Maye’s blindside? That’s the biggest question as we enter the next phase of the offseason, and who knows what the answer will be?

Onwenu is locked on the right side, while Wallace will be given every chance to earn the job at left tackle. Okorafor is our pick early, though, because he has more experience and will at least be there as New England opens camp. Sow and Anderson will compete to be the primary depth piece, with the former having a leg up given his versatility.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE: David Andrews, Cole Strange, Layden Robinson

Reserves: Atonio Mafi, Jake Andrews, Nick Leverett, Michael Jordan

David Andrews is back in the middle, but his two guards are anything but locked in. Strange should be the guy on the left side, but Mafi will have competition for the starting job at right guard. Robinson is our choice to eventually become the starter, as the Patriots clearly like his makeup given they drafted him where they did.

DEFENSIVE LINE: Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux

Reserves: Deatrich Wise Jr., Daniel Ekuale, Armon Watts, Sam Roberts, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Trysten Hill

Barmore just signed a gigantic contract, so we’re pretty sure he’s making the team. Godchaux, Wise and Ekuale are locks so long as they stay healthy, while any number of the guys listed will have an opportunity to earn a roster spot. This is as wide open a position as any.

EDGE: Matthew Judon, Anfernee Jennings

Reserves: Joshua Uche, Keion White, William Bradley-King

Judon, Jennings, Uche and White are making the roster and will be New England’s primary edge rushers.

LINEBACKER: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai

Reserves: Sione Takitaki, Raekwon McMillan, Marte Mapu, Joe Giles-Harris, Christian Elliss

Bentley and Tavai are back for another season in the middle, with the latter serving as a do-it-all option in the middle of the defense. Takitaki joins the group in a similar role, while Mapu will have a larger role in the secondary than he does at linebacker. The Patriots listed him there, though.

CORNERBACK: Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones

Reserves: Alex Austin, Marco Wilson, Shaun Wade, Isaiah Bolden, Azizi Hearn

Gonzalez is back in No. 0, so you can bank on him intercepting double-digit passes in his sophomore campaign. New England is notoriously multiple in the secondary, so it’s hard figuring out specific roles. Jonathan and Marcus Jones are going to primarily play cornerback but could move back to safety. Austin was awesome in his first few months with the Patriots, while Wilson, Wade and Bolden all showed flashes in limited time last training camp.

This is a good group if everyone stays healthy.

SAFETY: Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers

Reserves: Joshua Bledsoe, Brenden Schooler, Marcellas Dial, Jaylinn Hawkins

Dugger and Peppers are going to be playing a lot of snaps this season. Bledsoe has been given every chance to make the team over the last few seasons and has yet to do it, so don’t be surprised if versatile rookie Dial is the top depth option when New England breaks camp. Schooler will have a huge role on special teams moving forward, too.

SPECIALISTS: Joe Cardona (ST), Bryce Baringer (P), Chad Ryland (K)

The Patriots are running it back with this group, probably because it worked out so well last year.