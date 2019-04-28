Red Sox Infielder Michael Chavis Reflects On Emotional 2014 MLB Draft

With the NFL draft upon us, athletes in various sports have been reflecting on their experience in their respective drafts. Boston Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis is one of them.

Chavis, who was drafted 24th by the Red Sox in the 2014 MLB draft, went on quite the emotional rollercoaster on draft day. The experience is one Chavis fondly remembers.

“I was nervous without a doubt,” he told WEEI.com. “I was excited, but in the moment after I was drafted they were doing those interviews and there was a lot going on. It was kind of similar to when I was called up. I was excited, trying not to mess up and trying to clear my thoughts.”

Unlike the NFL draft, where players are frequently spotted hugging Roger Goodell after being selected, embracing the commissioner during the MLB draft isn’t too common.

But Chavis didn’t know that, nor did he really care.

“I know I hugged Bud Selig and everyone made a big deal of it. I was excited,” he said. “I was like, ‘Come here, man!’ I didn’t know it was a thing. … When I went in I’m pretty sure he extended the hand but I just went for the hug. I was excited, man.”

Now, Sox fans are pretty excited to have the young stud on the squad.

