Red Sox Notes: Rick Porcello Starting To Trend In Right Direction

The start of the season probably hasn’t gone how Rick Porcello wanted it to, but at long last he’s starting to head in the right direction.

Porcello allowed three runs over six innings in the Boston Red Sox’s 7-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Fenway Park. He allowed all of his runs in the third inning, and struck out five with two walks and six hits.

After stumbling out of the gate to the tune of an 0-3 record with an 11.12 ERA, Porcello has looked much, much better in his last two outings. In the most recent pair, he’s 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA, and in those 11 2/3 innings, he’s walked three and struck out 10, giving up just two homers.

So what’s been the difference?

“I think a combination of things,” Porcello said, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “Most importantly being more aggressive, just attacking guys, not giving free passes. Establishing the fastball first and foremost then going off that.”

Here are some other notes from Thursday’s Tigers-Red Sox game:

— Yet again, Michael Chavis showed off his ability to hit for power.

The rookie smacked a double in his big league debut, then hit a dinger Tuesday. He pounded another homer in Thursday’s win, putting an 0-1 slider from Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann into the Green Monster seats.

Although it’ll be tough to send him back down once Brock Holt, Dustin Pedroia and Eduardo Nunez return to full health, it’s clear that Chavis has a pretty bright future ahead of him.

— Things have been bumpy lately for Colten Brewer, but the reliever looked sharp against the Tigers. With a four-run lead to protect, he pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Mookie Betts is getting hot, which is bad news for the rest of baseball. He’s hitting .423 over his last seven games, reaching base in 17 of his 32 plate appearances during that stretch.

