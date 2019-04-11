Red Sox Gameday Live

Red Sox Starting Pitching Among Areas That Need Improvement Early In Season

by on Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 7:11PM

The Boston Red Sox bullpen has been pretty good out of the gate. It’s the starters, however, who are causing some concern.

The Red Sox’s 3-9 record can be reversed, but it all starts with quality starts out of guys like Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi. It’s still early in the season though, so the Red Sox have some time to turn things around.

To hear more from Dennis Eckersley, Dave O’Brien, and Jerry Remy, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

