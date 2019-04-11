Watch Patrice Bergeron Give Bruins Lead With Power Play Goal Vs. Maple Leafs

BOSTON — The Bruins’ dynamic duo continues to do damage.

Boston’s Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand made the Toronto Maple Leafs pay in the first period of Game 1 on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Leafs’ William Nylander retaliated with a high stick after Connor Clifton laid a big hit on him along the boards, giving the B’s the man advantage.

Toronto’s penalty kill lost track of Bergeron, and Marchand found his linemate wide open in front of the net. Marchand dished the puck off to Bergeron who put it past Frederik Andersen for the 1-0 lead.

Take a look:

There’s nothing quite like playoff hockey.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images