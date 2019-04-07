Red Sox Gameday Live

Red Sox Very Capable Of Turning Around Slow Regular Season Start

by on Sun, Apr 7, 2019 at 4:10PM

The Boston Red Sox fell to 2-8 on the young season Saturday night, falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4, but history says to not write them off just yet.

The 2011 Red Sox got off to a 2-8 start as well, and ended up with a 90-72 final regular season record. As they showed last year, this core group is beyond capable of turning things around, but it’ll have to start soon.

For more on Boston’s start to the regular season, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images

