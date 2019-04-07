Red Sox Very Capable Of Turning Around Slow Regular Season Start

The Boston Red Sox fell to 2-8 on the young season Saturday night, falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4, but history says to not write them off just yet.

The 2011 Red Sox got off to a 2-8 start as well, and ended up with a 90-72 final regular season record. As they showed last year, this core group is beyond capable of turning things around, but it’ll have to start soon.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images