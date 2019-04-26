Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Christian Vazquez Catching Josh Smith’s Boston Debut

The Red Sox aren’t expected to change much from the finale of one series to the opener another, save for the battery.

Weather permitting, Boston on Friday will kick off a three-game set at Fenway Park against the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox have won five of their last seven games, capped off with a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night. Sox manager Alex Cora is expected to use nearly the same lineup as that win, except Christian Vazquez will slot in behind the plate instead of Sandy Leon. Vazquez will hit ninth.

Right-hander Josh Smith will make his Red Sox debut Friday. The 31-year-old is 5-8 with a 5.30 ERA over his big league career, which spans 67 games (including nine starts). The Rays will counter with Charlie Morton.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox vs. Rays game.

RED SOX (11-15)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Josh Smith, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

RAYS (16-9)

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Tommy Pham, LF

Ji-Man Choi, DH

Yandy Diaz, 1B

Avisail Garcia, RF

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Mike Zunino, C

Daniel Robertson, 3B

Willy Adames, SS

Charlie Morton, RHP (2-0, 3.38 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images