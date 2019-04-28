Red Sox Gameday Live

Red Sox’s Bullpen Looks To Continue Hot Streak In Series Finale Vs. Rays

by on Sun, Apr 28, 2019 at 12:50PM

Despite falling 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Fenway Park, the Red Sox have a bright spot to look toward in the bullpen.

Boston’s relief pitchers have allowed just one hit in their two games, while giving up no runs over the six-inning span. The bullpen also has not allowed a home run to their last 81 batters faced. With the starting rotation still searching for consistency, a strong set of relievers is all the more important.

For more on the bullpen’s recent stretch, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Watching NESNgo on an iPhone or iPad?
Enable location settings. Visit NESN.com/NESNgoFAQ to learn how.

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties