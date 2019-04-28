Chris Sale Looks To Continue Strong Performance Vs. Rays In Series Finale

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale hasn’t gotten off to the start he would’ve liked, but his history against the Tampa Bay Rays bodes well for his start vs. the American League East leaders Sunday at Fenway Park.

In 18 games (16 starts) against the Rays, Sale is 9-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 161 strikeouts. Despite increased velocity over his last two starts, the All-Star is still in search of his first win of the young season. He’ll look to change that in Sunday’s series finale.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images