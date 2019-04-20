NFL

#Scrony: Danny Amendola Pens Love Letter (Or Farewell?) To Olivia Culpo

by on Sat, Apr 20, 2019 at 9:33AM

There’s musing about your ex on social media, and then there’s what Danny Amendola did Friday night.

The Detroit Lions receiver took Instagram to vent about his on-and-off relationship with supermodel Olivia Culpo, which currently is in “off” mode. From talking about Culpo’s downfalls to celebrating the couples sex life, Amendola’s post was a sight to behold before he deleted it.

The star of the show, however, is Amendola’s hilarious misspelling of the word “scrawny.”

Sit back, relax and enjoy this (highly NSFW) show:

Scrony!

No word yet on how Culpo feels about that mess, but we can’t imagine she’s very thrilled. Think before you post, Danny.

