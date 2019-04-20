Scrony: Danny Amendola Pens Love Letter (Or Farewell?) To Olivia Culpo

There’s musing about your ex on social media, and then there’s what Danny Amendola did Friday night.

The Detroit Lions receiver took Instagram to vent about his on-and-off relationship with supermodel Olivia Culpo, which currently is in “off” mode. From talking about Culpo’s downfalls to celebrating the couples sex life, Amendola’s post was a sight to behold before he deleted it.

The star of the show, however, is Amendola’s hilarious misspelling of the word “scrawny.”

Sit back, relax and enjoy this (highly NSFW) show:

Literally nobody:

Danny Amendola: pic.twitter.com/JdmW2PEmQ7 — The Morning Toast (@themorningtoast) April 20, 2019

Scrony!

No word yet on how Culpo feels about that mess, but we can’t imagine she’s very thrilled. Think before you post, Danny.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images