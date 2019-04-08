Steve Belichick Changes Roles, Will Coach Patriots Cornerbacks This Season

The New England Patriots’ lone remaining defensive assistant coach is changing roles.

After three years as the Patriots’ safeties coach, Steve Belichick will shift to cornerbacks this season, according to the team’s pre-draft media release.

Belichick, the eldest son of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, takes over for previous corners coach Josh Boyer, who was part of the contingent that followed Brian Flores to Miami earlier this offseason.

The Patriots lost Boyer, Flores (linebackers coach/de facto defensive coordinator), Chad O’Shea (wide receivers) and Jerry Schuplinski (assistant quarterbacks) to the rival Dolphins in the wake of Super Bowl LIII. Defensive line coach Brendan Daly also left New England to take a job with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Flores’ expected replacement, Greg Schiano, resigned before coaching a single practice as Patriots defensive coordinator.

New England has yet to announce any new additions to its coaching staff. Former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo said last month he’d been hired as the team’s linebackers coach, and various reports have indicated Mick Lombardi, Carmen Bricillo and Bob Fraser are coming aboard, as well, in unspecified roles (though it’s unclear whether Fraser will stick around following Schiano’s abrupt departure).

The aforementioned pre-draft release does not list a defensive coordinator, linebackers coach, safeties coach or wide receivers coach. Steve Belichick is the only defensive assistant listed.

Cornerback was one of the Patriots’ strongest position groups in 2018, and with Jason McCourty re-signing and Jonathan Jones receiving a restricted free agent tender, nearly every contributor is expected back this season, including All-Pro Stephon Gilmore and breakout rookie J.C. Jackson.

The Patriots are scheduled to begin their offseason program April 15.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images