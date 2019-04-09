Tom Brady, Not At Fenway Park, Tweets His Congratulations To Red Sox

For reasons still unknown, Tom Brady didn’t make the trip to Fenway Park for Tuesday’s Boston Red Sox’s home opener.

The New England Patriots quarterback had the defending World Series champions on his mind, though.

Brady was not among the members of the Patriots who were honored before the Red Sox took on the Toronto Blue Jays. But after watching fellow Super Bowl LIII champions Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and Stephon Gilmore throw out ceremonial first pitches, Brady took to Twitter to congratulate the Red Sox.

Take a look:

I want to congratulate the @RedSox for dropping ANOTHER Boston banner today. I couldn’t make it but I think a couple Super Bowl Champs were there to help out! @RobGronkowski @Edelman11 @BumpNrunGilm0re — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 9, 2019

If you ask us, the most interesting man at Fenway Park on Tuesday might have been Clay Buchholz.

As you might expect, the longtime Red Sox pitcher had some mixed feelings while watching his former teammates receiver their rings.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images