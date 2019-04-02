Tom Brady Shares Mushy Instagram About Gisele: ‘Missing My Numero Uno’

New England Patriots

Tom Brady had a yearning heart Tuesday morning, so he did what anyone else would do: Instagram about it.

The New England Patriots quarterback’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, is in Germany this week, according to her own Instagram account. And, well, Brady just can’t wait for her to come home.

Missing my numero uno 😻❤️🦄

Shucks.

Brady apparently has been awfully bored with his wife out of town. The 41-year-old joined Twitter on Sunday, and fired off his first tweet — an April Fools’ Day joke about retiring — the next day. He since has tweeted other stuff, liked a bunch of stuff and engaged in a back-and-forth with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson about stuff — because Twitter.

