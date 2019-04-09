Torey Krug Fires Back At Brad Marchand In Hilarious Mini-Me Instagram

Just when we thought Brad Marchand had hit Torey Krug with a knockout blow in the duo’s social media battle, Krug appears to be back for more.

The Boston Bruins teammates have ribbed each other seemingly all season long, with the feud starting on Twitter and recently crossing over into Instagram. And Krug added the latest chapter on Monday night with an ‘Austin Powers’ clip that pegged Marchand as “Mini-Me,” while also bringing David Pastrnak into the fold.

Take a look:

This isn’t quite the low blow Marchand dealt Krug by depicting the Bruins d-man as a munchkin, but it’s welcome addition to an absolutely riveting duel of video editing skills.

Here’s hoping Krug is right and Mini-Me is the weapon in the playoffs the Bruins need him to be.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images