Alex Cora Tweaks Red Sox Lineup Ahead Of Series Opener Vs. White Sox

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora made some lineup changes ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

Although Mitch Moreland leads the team in home runs, his batting average isn’t great, which may have led to him getting bumped down in the order. This, as The Boston’s Globe’s Peter Abraham explains, hopefully will take the pressure off of Moreland.

Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez will lead off for Boston against Chicago on Thursday.

