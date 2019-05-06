Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Game 6 Lines, Pairings

There are two very different mentalities headed into Game 6 between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets, and the lineups show it.

The two sides are set to clash Monday at Nationwide Arena, with the Bruins leading the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series 3-2. A win for the Bruins will send them to their first conference final since 2013, where they would meet the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is expected to keep the same lines he rolled out in Boston’s Game 5 win, with David Backes and Danton Heinen handling the right wing role on the second and third lines, respectively. Noel Acciari, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, did not skate Monday morning, so it looks like the fourth line again will be Joakim Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner. Matt Grzelcyk and Connor Clifton will continue to serve as the third defensive pairing.

As for the Blue Jackets, it’s expected that Marcus Hannikainen will skate in his first game this postseason in place of Alexander Wennberg. Judging by the rushes for Columbus Monday morning, that will result in at least one change on every line.

As has been the case all series, Tuukka Rask will start in net for Boston and will be opposed by Sergei Bobrovsky.

Here are the projected Game 6 lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (3-2)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (2-3)

Artemi Panarin–Pierre-Luc Dubois–Josh Anderson

Ryan Dzingel–Matt Duchene–Oliver Bjorkstrand

Nick Foligno–Boone Jenner–Cam Atkinson

Alexandre Texier–Brandon Dubinsky–Markus Hannikainen

Zach Werenski–Seth Jones

Vladislav Gavrikov–David Savard

Scott Harrington–Dean Kukan

Sergei Bobrovsky

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images