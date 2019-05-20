Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s offseason has been a busy one to say the least.

Between attending the Met Gala and Kentucky Derby, golfing with Rory McIlroy and countless workouts with Julian Edelman, the six-time Super Bowl champ has certainly made the most of his days off.

Brady and Edelman have quickly become social media icons, making their presence known on both Instagram and Twitter. Their close relationship has caused the teammates to hilariously interact on the platforms on a regular basis.

This trend continued Monday after the New England Patriots wide receiver posted a photo of himself with the caption, “If your uniform isn’t dirty, you haven’t been in the game.” Brady naturally responded with one of his goofy comments by writing, “I kind of prefer mine clean…”

Check out the exchange here:

Brady’s goofy dad humor on Instagram is pretty refreshing.

As much as we miss football, we’re happy Brady and Edelman can keep us entertained throughout the offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images